TrovaGene Inc (TROV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,056,962 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the October 15th total of 945,820 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,334,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrovaGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of TROV stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.14. TrovaGene has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,066.39% and a negative return on equity of 155.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrovaGene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of TrovaGene worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

