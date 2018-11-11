Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,543,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

WY stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

