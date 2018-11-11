Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 912 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,744,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,645,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.36.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/trust-co-of-toledo-na-oh-sells-912-shares-of-dte-energy-co-dte.html.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.