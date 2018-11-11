Ubcoin Market Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,893.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. Ubcoin Market has a total market capitalization of $938,676.00 and approximately $1,893.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00061079 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001491 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official website is ubcoin.io/en. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

