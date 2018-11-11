UBS Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) a €31.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLAG. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.76 ($40.42).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €30.74 ($35.74) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1 year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 1 year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.