UBS Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, www.analystratings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a $271.75 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.30.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,264. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,323.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total value of $2,953,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,238,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

