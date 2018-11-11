Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given a $300.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given a $300.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ULTA. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.40.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $308.12 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $312.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

