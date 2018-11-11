Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 420,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,418. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $603,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,319. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,073,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 992,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,757,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

