UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a total market cap of $249,413.00 and $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.32 or 0.08527371 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.01007890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005196 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About UnbreakableCoin

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

