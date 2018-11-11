Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 42,300 Prologis Inc (PLD)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,900,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,770,000 after purchasing an additional 933,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,028,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$62.97” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,878. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

