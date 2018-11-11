Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1,074.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after acquiring an additional 309,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,216,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 926,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after acquiring an additional 745,156 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN opened at $82.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $73.95 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

