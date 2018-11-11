Unisys (UIS) Shares Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $17.50. 4,288,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 858,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Unisys had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Unisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,241 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 702,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 407,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 365,506 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

