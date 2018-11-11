Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 121.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 345.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,442,000 after purchasing an additional 433,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 79.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 49.4% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

