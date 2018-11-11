US Bancorp DE Has $6.98 Million Position in Raymond James (RJF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Raymond James by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,076 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Raymond James by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

