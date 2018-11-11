US Ecology (ECOL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,698. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.51.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.68%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox sold 900 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $64,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $370,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $692,117.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,483 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

