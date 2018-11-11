US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Trading Down 7.7%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.67. 557,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 447,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $460.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $25,995,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $16,540,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $14,347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $13,931,000.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

