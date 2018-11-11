USA Compression Partners (USAC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 239,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,908. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,312.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

