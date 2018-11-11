USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Insider Purchases $19,620.00 in Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) insider James D. Reed acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $19,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 97,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,242. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on USA Truck and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in USA Truck by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 240,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in USA Truck by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

