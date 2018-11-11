Valorbit Price Hits $0.0001 (VAL)

Valorbit (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Valorbit has a total market cap of $537,598.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Valorbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Valorbit has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Valorbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006431 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023064 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00303505 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001140 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Valorbit

Valorbit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Valorbit’s total supply is 922,343,314,978,764 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,978,764 coins. Valorbit’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Valorbit is valorbit.com.

Buying and Selling Valorbit

Valorbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valorbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valorbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valorbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

