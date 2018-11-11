ValuEngine Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. CL King lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

MPAA traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $411.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.66. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $422,120. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth $26,854,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 584,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 148,760 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

