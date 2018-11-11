ValuEngine Downgrades Ready Capital (RC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

