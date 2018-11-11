ValuEngine Downgrades Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMLP. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 682,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.59. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $127.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.24%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 3,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at $922,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $210,800 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,738,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,566,000 after acquiring an additional 436,758 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,174,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 234,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

