ValuEngine Lowers Berry Petroleum (BRY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 254,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,658. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $113,803,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $86,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $81,686,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $67,373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $19,936,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

