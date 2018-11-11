ValuEngine Upgrades Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

In other news, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

