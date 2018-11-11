Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,038,000 after buying an additional 2,271,561 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,286,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 106,523 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,263,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19,353.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 956,042 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 932,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $127.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

