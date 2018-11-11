Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.60 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

