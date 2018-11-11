Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Reduced by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $101,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $255.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

