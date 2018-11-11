VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 84.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 13.8% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the third quarter worth approximately $9,023,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $119.30 on Friday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 12-month low of $1,825.50 and a 12-month high of $2,204.40.

