Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VREX stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $97,614.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
