Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,199 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $129,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $28,498,000. Oakmont Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,812.6% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 507,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 504,377 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.4% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 395,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 75,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 110,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$104.40” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “$105.12” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

