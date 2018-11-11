Vaxart (VXRT) Releases Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 195.55% and a negative net margin of 317.57%.
Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.46.
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.