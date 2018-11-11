Vaxart (VXRT) Releases Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 195.55% and a negative net margin of 317.57%.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines.

