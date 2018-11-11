Verizon Communications (VZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.20

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 886846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 69,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

