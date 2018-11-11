VERONA PHARMA P/S to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.79).

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Wedbush set a $56.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.31. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

