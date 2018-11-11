Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.41

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 3954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ted White acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $39,303.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $85,511 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,195,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,703,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,705,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

