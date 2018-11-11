Shares of Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 36980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Versapay from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Versapay from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Get Versapay alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Versapay Corp. will post -0.180000005538462 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Versapay (VPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.14” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/versapay-vpy-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-14.html.

Versapay Company Profile (CVE:VPY)

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Versapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versapay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.