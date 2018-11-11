Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of VWS stock opened at €432.40 ($502.79) on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of €357.40 ($415.58) and a 1 year high of €632.50 ($735.47).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

