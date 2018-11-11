Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.20 Million Holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $39,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $571,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 522,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOG shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 13th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

