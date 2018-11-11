Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.02 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (EQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $40,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 64.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $198,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,905.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

