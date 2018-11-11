Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.30% of Magellan Health worth $40,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,200,000 after acquiring an additional 685,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,316,000 after acquiring an additional 260,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2,618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,462,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGLN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Health from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the healthcare management business. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management, and Corporate. The Healthcare segment comprises of the Commercial and Government reporting units. The Pharmacy Management segment offers products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit.The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments.

