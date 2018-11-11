Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,079 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $42,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 114.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $500,606.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $31,466. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,079 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/victory-capital-management-inc-sells-16079-shares-of-first-financial-bancorp-ffbc.html.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.