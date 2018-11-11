Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $186.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, $1 restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (down from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

HON opened at $150.32 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

