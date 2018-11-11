Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 48,400 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,265,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 1,301,682 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,788,000 after buying an additional 420,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,383,000 after buying an additional 142,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,686,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,523,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

