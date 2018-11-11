Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 533,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 275,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 27.62 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The firm has a market cap of $734.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

