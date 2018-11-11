Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,097,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 95.3% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 933,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 455,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,778,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 230,937 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $3,523,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

