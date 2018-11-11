VIVO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,347.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 143.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. VIVO has a market capitalization of $340,897.00 and $1,347.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001771 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded up 104.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIVO alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,365.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.70 or 0.03305924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.06 or 0.08309010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00794871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.01626717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00144238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.02040004 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00468770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028498 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 3,854,071 coins and its circulating supply is 3,034,071 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIVO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.