Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Macquarie in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (down from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 222.62 ($2.91).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 143.92 ($1.88) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 180,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442 over the last three months.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

