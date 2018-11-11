VOXX International (VOXX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “VOXX International Corporation is engaged in marketing automobile sound, vehicle security, mobile video systems, and consumer electronics products. The Company markets its products under the RCA, Acoustic Research and TERK brands. VOXX International Corporation, formerly known as Audiovox Corporation, is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

VOXX International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 27,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.26. VOXX International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.00.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VOXX International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VOXX International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

