W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 267,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $6,354,000. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,058.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $65.92 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

