W Resources (WRES) Trading 15.2% Higher

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 19,697,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 26,920,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

