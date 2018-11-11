W3Coin (W3C) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,679.00

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. W3Coin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $1,679.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W3Coin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One W3Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00148364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00249631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.80 or 0.10910205 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About W3Coin

W3Coin’s launch date was July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 51,450,960,402 coins. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial. The official website for W3Coin is w3coin.net.

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

